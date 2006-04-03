Perris Named ATAS COO

After a lengthy search, The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Monday named television executive Alan Perris to the newly created position of chief operating officer, effective April 10.

In making the announcement, Dick Askin, ATAS chairman-CEO, said the post of COO replaces the previous title of president.

Perris replaces Todd Leavitt, who left his post as president-COO late last year. Perris will be based at the Academy’s North Hollywood headquarters, overseeing day-to-day activities as well as the relationship between the Academy and its Foundation, headed by Foundation Chairman and Sony Pictures Television President Steve Mosko.

”Alan was selected after a comprehensive search and review process,” Askin said. “Our paths have crossed frequently over the past 15 years and I believe Alan’s wealth of experience should be of great value to our Academy in advancing the many exciting initiatives we have for the future.”

Added Mosko: “I have known Alan professionally for many years and have found him to be a talented and very capable executive.”

Perris has more than 30 years of experience in the business himself.

He had served as executive VP of business development at Entertainment Media Works, which operates StarStyle.com. Previously, he was senior VP of first-run programming at both Sony and Telepictures (Warner Bros.), and president at two station group production companies, Scripps-Howard and Post-Newsweek.

Perris also previously served as senior VP of programming at Hallmark Channel and was president-general manager of local television stations in Jacksonville (WJXT) and Miami (WPLG, WTVJ). He is credited with developing The Ricki Lake Show, Dragon Tales, Judge Mathis and Street Smarts.

Perris was chosen by an executive search spearheaded by an Academy selection committee, in collaboration with an executive search firm.