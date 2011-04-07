Perret Named KTVX-KUCW News Director

Larry Perret, whose work experience ranges from consulting at Frank Magid Associates to producing at Entertainment Tonight to running the KCBS Los Angeles newsroom, has been named news director at KTVX-KUCW Salt Lake City. He starts at the ABC-CW affiliates May 16.

At Magid, Perret developed news strategy and tactical plans for stations, and conducted staff development workshops during station visits.

Perret joined Magid from Fox owned KCOP Los Angeles, where he developed an alternative news program format. Prior to that, Perret was news director for five years at KCBS Los Angeles. He's also worked in the newsrooms at WLS Chicago, WHDH Boston and KNBC Los Angeles, among numerous other major markets.

"Larry's track record speaks for itself," Matt Jaquint, KTVX-KUCW general manager, told B&C. "He's been a great news director in a lot of big cities. I think he's the right kind of leader for us."

Salt Lake City is DMA No. 32. The duopoly, owned by High Plains Broadcasting, produces nine hours of live TV per day, says Jaquint.

"I'm thrilled to join the team at ABC 4 and CW30 and look forward to working with the many talented individuals at the station," Perret said.