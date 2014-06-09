Perozeni Named WJW Cleveland General Manager

Paul Perozeni, VP and general sales manager of WJW Cleveland, has been named VP and general manager of the station. He starts in the new role immediately and reports to Lynda King, COO of Tribune Broadcasting.

Perozeni joined WJW, a Fox affiliate, in 1999 as national sales manager and was quickly elevated to VP/general sales manager, a position he held for 13 years.

"Paul is truly one of 'Cleveland's Own' and he, as much as anyone, has a deep appreciation for and awareness of the legacy, tradition and commitment of WJW to the city of Cleveland and all of Northeast Ohio," said King. "He is the perfect choice to lead WJW Fox 8 for years to come."

Perozeni previously held sales executive positions at Petry Television, and was an account executive at WUAB in Cleveland.

"It's truly a privilege, honor and blessing to have been selected to lead one of the most respected stations in the country," says Perozeni. "Having grown up watching FOX 8 and being a part of the station these past 15 years, I couldn't be more thrilled to help shape our future—I'm looking forward to getting started."

Perozeni is an adjunct professor at John Carroll University and Cuyahoga Community College, where he teaches journalism and mass communications.

He succeeds Greg Easterly, who was named general manager at WGN Chicago in March. WJW is the market leader in DMA No. 19.