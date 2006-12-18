Perlmutter To Head Sports Film Festival

Bruce Perlmutter has been named general manager of the new Tribeca/ESPN Sports Film Festival that will debut in 2007.

Perlmutter, a former producer for both MSNBC and CNN, begins his new role immediately.

He has headed up shows for talent including Connie Chung, Greta Van Susteren, and Deborah Norville. He was most recently consulting on various broadband projects and pitching and producing television pilots.

An avid sports fan, Perlmutter jumped at the chance to marry companies with the brand equity of Tribeca and ESPN.

"Given the tremendous success of the Tribeca Film Festival as created by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Craig Hatkoff, expanding to sports films could not be a more opportunistic move," Perlmutter says. "There are no two better brands for something like this."

While the event will begin under the umbrella of the Tribeca festival, which runs from April 25 through May 5 of next year, Perlmutter says that if successful, the new sports film venture could eventually travel to other cities and take on more of a year-round presence.

"Either way it will always have the umbrella of the film festival," he says.