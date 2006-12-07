Perlman Jumps From NHL to IMG
Douglas Perlman, executive VP of media for the National Hockey League, has joined mega sports management and production company IMG as president of IMG Media, North America.
He will head up analog and digital media production and distribution, succeeding Robert Dalton, who has been promoted to chief creative officer of IMG Media Worldwide.
IMG says it produces and distributes more than 10,000 hours of programming including sports, drama, comedy and children's.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.