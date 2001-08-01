Pergola, Barden upped at Comedy
Comedy Central has promoted 10-year veteran Christopher Pergola to chief
financial officer. He previously served as senior vice president of finance and
strategic planning.
In his new position, Pergola will oversee all of the network's finances and
strategic development, reporting to chief operating officer John Cucci.
Comedy also tapped Lee Barden to be its new controller. He was most recently
vice president of financial planning and programming finance.
