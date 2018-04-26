Perform Media to Manage NBA International Websites

The National Basketball Association said it has reached a long-term deal under which Perform Media will manage the league’s websites in more than 15 international markets, including Argentina, Australia, Canada, India, Japan, Mexico and Spain.

Perform Media, a British-based sports content and media group, will provide local content for the sites, which reach more than 15 million unique visitors monthly combined. The sites also promote NBA League Pass, the leagues live-game streaming subscription service.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Perform has been a trusted NBA partner, and we’re excited to broaden our relationship to include the management of our digital properties in additional markets around the world,” said NBA Senior VP, Global Media Distribution and Business Operations, Matt Brabants. “We look forward to leveraging Perform’s expertise in building global audiences to bring exciting, localized content to our passionate international fans.”

Perform currently owns and manages online properties that reach more than 170 million fans per month. The largest is Goal.com, the world’s leading soccer platform with nearly 100 million users per month.

“We are delighted to be working so closely with such a major rights holder as the NBA,” said Perform Media CEO Juan Delgado. “Our goal is to help replicate the NBA’s success in additional markets by leveraging the power of digital, and of course, Perform’s unique international footprint and expertise. Our continuous focus on innovation in the digital world ensures we are uniquely positioned to help premium rights holders like the NBA drive interest and engagement in the sport worldwide.”