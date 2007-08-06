Perez Hilton Among Celebrity Contestants on MTV's Rappin' With the Stars

Gonzo gossip blogger Perez Hilton already has half of Hollywood screaming for his head. Now it looks like he may have the hip-hop industry screaming, “Hell, no!”

According to a source at MTV, Hilton (as Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr. is pseudonymously known) will appear as a celebrity contestant on the music channel’s forthcoming Rappin’ With the Stars. The show pairs celebs with professional hip-hop emcees in a rap competition à la ABC hit Dancing With the Stars. A panel of hip-hop cognescenti will judge the results. We hear singer and E! reality star Aaron Carter is also set to drop some rhymes and actress Nicole Eggert (Baywatch) is a maybe. MTV could not confirm their participation. (The show will premiere later this year, but no date has been set.)

Lavandeira is also set to star in his own reality series on MTV sibling VH1, tentatively titled What Perez Sez. For now we look forward to hearing what Perez rhymes with gossip.