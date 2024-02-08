‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Gets Second Season

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has gotten a second season order from Disney Plus. Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger made the announcement during the company’s earnings call February 7.

The show premiered December 19. Walker Scobell plays Percy. Leah Sava Jeffries portrays Annabeth and Aryan Simhadri is Grover.

Season two will see the characters on a new adventure based on The Sea of Monsters, the second installment of Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians book series, published by Disney Hyperion.

“Rich in magic, wonder, adventure and heart, Percy Jackson and the Olympians captivated the imaginations of viewers of all ages everywhere,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. “We’re thrilled to embark on an exciting new quest and a season two with Rick Riordan, our fantastic partners at 20th Television, and the exceptional ensemble of cast and creative talent that bring this story to life.”

Disney Plus said the first episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians garnered 26.2 million views in its first three weeks on Disney Plus and Hulu.

“I can’t wait to bring the next season of Percy Jackson to Disney Plus!” said Riordan, a creator on the series. “Raise anchors. Hoist the mainsail. All hands on deck, demigods. We’re heading for the Sea of Monsters!”

Created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, season one is executive produced by Steinberg and Dan Shotz alongside Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Bert Salke, The Gotham Group’s Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Monica Owusu-Breen, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson and Craig Silverstein.