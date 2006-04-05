Pepper Premieres, Ties With Sons

Pepper Dennis, The WB’s second series premiere in as many weeks, premiered Tuesday night to an average 1.2 rating/ 3 share in the key 18-49 demo from 9-10. The largely critically bashed show, starring Rebecca Romijn, scored higher numbers than last Wednesday’s Bedford Diaries premiere, which got an 0.9/2 in the demo from 9-10 (of course, Pepper didn't have to contend with American Idol in the same time slot). The WB tied overall for the night with ABC; both got a 1.5/4 for fourth place.

The night, of course, belonged to Fox and American Idol. Idol was the highest-rated show of the night on any network with an 11.2/31 from 8-9. The strong lead-in helped House to finish first in its 9-10 slot with a 9.2/23. Overall, Fox scored a 10.2/27.

Second for the night was CBS with a distant 3.6/10. The Unit continued to do well for the network; it was CBS’ highest-rated show with a 4.3/11 from 9-10, second to House.

NBC came in third with a 3.1/8. Law & Order: SVU gave the peacock network its highest numbers with a 5.2/14 from 10-11. New show Teachers was down from its premiere last week with a 2.5/6 from 9:30-10 (compared to a 3.3/8).

Fourth-place-tying ABC’s Sons & Daughters continued to do poorly in its 9-10 slot, scaring up only a 1.2/3 (to tie with Pepper). And that’s down from last week’s 1.9/5.

UPN was last for the night with an 0.7/2 for an evening of reruns.