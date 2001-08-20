People's Court wins fringe slot

Warner Bros.' The People's Court has been upgraded from 10 a.m. to a 3 p.m. slot in early fringe on top market station WNBC-TV New York.

The move, effective August 27, will bump Sally to another time. A second run of People's Court will continue to run at 10 a.m., and will be replaced by the upcoming The Other Half when it debuts September 10.

People's Court has been performing well on WNBC-TV, posting a 2.9 rating in July, up 71% during the comparable period in 2000. Still, the show should welcome the upgrade, since nationally it currently ranks near the bottom of syndicated court efforts, according to Nielsen Media Research. Recently, People's Court was upgraded from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on WTVJ-TV Miami. - Susanne Ault