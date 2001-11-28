People's Choice nominees picked

Ex-Seinfeld co-star Jason Alexander may no longer have a show, but he still could land a People's Choice Award as favorite male performer in a new television series.

Alexander, whose ABC sitcom Bob Patterson bit the dust after five episodes due to dismal ratings, was one of three dozen entertainers nominated as part of the annual popularity contest called the People's Choice Awards, which will air over CBS on Jan. 13.

The People's Choice Awards are chosen by a nationwide Gallup telephone poll, which uses a random sample to reflect the views of more than 200 million Americans. Fans are given no suggestions and can vote for any person or program they choose for each of 18 categories covering TV, music and film.

The top three vote-getters for each category - four if there is a tie - become the nominees. Along with Alexander, the two other contenders in his category are Scott Bakula, the starship captain on Enterprise, and Damon Wayans (My Wife and Kids).

Four women entertainers were nominated in the corresponding category of favorite female performer in a new television series -- Ellen DeGeneres for The Ellen Show, Kim Delaney for Philly, Jill Hennessy for Crossing Jordan and Reba McEntire for Reba.

Other TV stars nominated for favorite performers in more established shows included Drew Carey, Kelsey Grammer, Ray Romano, Jennifer Aniston, Calista Flockhart and Oprah Winfrey.