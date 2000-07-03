The follow-up to ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? will not be Mastermind after all. Sources confirm that Michael Davies, the ABC executive who brought Millionaire to the network, is instead focusing on another quiz show from the original producers of Millionaire, UK-based Celador Productions.

The People Versus, which debuts on Britain's ITV this fall, has been picked up by ABC and will likely land on the network sometime next season. In the interactive game, contestants are quizzed by viewers. If the contestant is stumped, the viewer is invited to the next day's show.

The show is expected to air five days a week in the UK. ABC executives would say only that they are developing the show but it's "too early to go into details."