People Start Choosing TV Favorites

The first round of nominations for the People's Choice Awards have been handed out, with TV nominees named in seven categories, with nominees in an eigth, "favorite new TV comedy," still to be announced.

Fox cornered the market on animation nominees, while the rest of the nods were spread around among various networks

The awards, a Procter & Gamble production, will be broadcast Tuesday, Jan. 9, 9-11 p.m., on CBS.

Appropriately, people can vote for their favorites among the nominees online at PCAvote.com starting today (Nov. 7).

And the nominees are:


FAVORITE TV COMEDY
The King of Queens
My Name Is Earl
Two and a Half Men

FAVORITE TV COMEDY - ANIMATED
Family Guy
King of the Hill
The Simpsons

FAVORITE TV DRAMA

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
Grey’s Anatomy
House

FAVORITE COMPETITION/REALITY SHOW


American Idol
Deal or No Deal
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

FAVORITE TALK SHOW HOST

Ellen DeGeneres
Jay Leno
Oprah Winfrey

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR


Jennifer Love Hewitt
Eva Longoria
Julia Louis-Dreyfus

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR


Patrick Dempsey
Charlie Sheen
Kiefer Sutherland