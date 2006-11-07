People Start Choosing TV Favorites

The first round of nominations for the People's Choice Awards have been handed out, with TV nominees named in seven categories, with nominees in an eigth, "favorite new TV comedy," still to be announced.

Fox cornered the market on animation nominees, while the rest of the nods were spread around among various networks

The awards, a Procter & Gamble production, will be broadcast Tuesday, Jan. 9, 9-11 p.m., on CBS.

Appropriately, people can vote for their favorites among the nominees online at PCAvote.com starting today (Nov. 7).

And the nominees are:



FAVORITE TV COMEDY

The King of Queens

My Name Is Earl

Two and a Half Men



FAVORITE TV COMEDY - ANIMATED

Family Guy

King of the Hill

The Simpsons

FAVORITE TV DRAMA



CSI: Crime Scene Investigation

Grey’s Anatomy

House

FAVORITE COMPETITION/REALITY SHOW





American Idol

Deal or No Deal

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

FAVORITE TALK SHOW HOST



Ellen DeGeneres

Jay Leno

Oprah Winfrey

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR





Jennifer Love Hewitt

Eva Longoria

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR





Patrick Dempsey

Charlie Sheen

Kiefer Sutherland