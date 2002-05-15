People Meter inks WUNI(TV)
Boston's Entravision Communications Corp.-owned Univision affiliate, WUNI(TV) became the second Boston-area station to sign up for Nielsen Media Research's Local People Meter service.
New Hampshire-based independent WNDS(TV) signed up only a few days before May
sweeps.
Also on board for the LPMs are cable outlets AT&T Broadband, New England
Cable News and New England Sports Network.
Boston's other TV stations rejected the service and currently have no local
relationship with Nielsen.
The stations said the new service is unproven and flawed.
LPMs have shown lower overall viewership for broadcast television and lower
ratings for Boston's major stations.
Philip C. Wilkinson, president of Entravision, called the People Meter "the
gold standard in television-measurement technology."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.