People Meter inks WUNI(TV)

Boston's Entravision Communications Corp.-owned Univision affiliate, WUNI(TV) became the second Boston-area station to sign up for Nielsen Media Research's Local People Meter service.

New Hampshire-based independent WNDS(TV) signed up only a few days before May

sweeps.

Also on board for the LPMs are cable outlets AT&T Broadband, New England

Cable News and New England Sports Network.

Boston's other TV stations rejected the service and currently have no local

relationship with Nielsen.

The stations said the new service is unproven and flawed.

LPMs have shown lower overall viewership for broadcast television and lower

ratings for Boston's major stations.

Philip C. Wilkinson, president of Entravision, called the People Meter "the

gold standard in television-measurement technology."