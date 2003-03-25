Pentagon warns unembedded journalists
The Defense Department has issued a warning to "unembedded" journalists.
According to assistant secretary of public affairs Tori Clarke, the Pentagon
has received information that Iraqis "might equip vehicles and soldiers to look
like news media."
She warned news operations, particularly "independent media that are roaming
the battlefield ... to exercise the utmost care and judgment with respect to how
they are asking their reporters to cover this conflict."
The warning was prompted in part by the deaths of two unembedded journalists
Saturday. One, an ITV News correspondent, was believed by ITV to have been
the victim of so-called friendly fire when his vehicle came into the line of
fire of, or was mistaken for, those of Iraqi soldiers.
