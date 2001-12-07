Pentagon promises better Afghanistan access

The Pentagon apologized to the media for refusing to allow coverage of

American troops killed and injured by the 'friendly fire' of an errant U.S. bomb

in Afghanistan and promised to improve access to military action.

'We fully believe you should be allowed to cover the bad things, as well as

the good things,' Defense Department spokeswoman Victoria Clarke said in a memo

sent to reporters covering the military.

Electronic and print reporters at the Marine Corps' Camp Rhino base,

southwest of Kandahar, Afghanistan, were prevented from talking to,

photographing, or even observing the transfer of casualties -- 100 feet away --

or talking to Marines or doctors involved.