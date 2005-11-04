Pentagon Offers Podcasts to Military Personnel

The Pentagon Channel will begin audio podcasts of military news and information for men and women in uniform beginning Nov. 7.

Podcasts, which have been embraced by traditional and non-traditional media outlets, give the military a new way to distribute news to 2.6 million members of the U.S. Armed Forces around the world.

It’s unclear how many of that 2.6 million have iPods and other portable media players, but Podcasts can also be played from personal computers. The on-demand style content alleviates time-zone issues and allows military personnel throughout the world to get information on their own terms.

“We’re excited about leveraging technology that allows for more programming choices for our men and women in uniform,” said Allison Barber, deputy assistant secretary of defense for public affairs.