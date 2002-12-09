Pentagon: Media will see action if Iraq is attacked

Unlike the special-forces operations that launched attacks into Afghanistan

last year, the Pentagon said the media will be "embedded" among front-line

forces in the event of a war with Iraq.

Pentagon spokesman Bryan Whitman said, "We are going to maximize the

opportunity for reporters to be alongside military units. What better way to get

the truth out as to what's going on?"

Whitman noted that participation would undoubtedly include reporting ground

rules regarding security, but he said the Pentagon -- which recently began

training reporters for combat conditions at federal facilities in Quantico, Va. --

was confident that the restrictions would not impede either the media's or the

government's goals.

Media have been critical of the Pentagon for what they consider a lack of

real information regarding military reactions to the Sept. 11 attacks.

If the policy is enacted, especially to the satisfaction of naturally

skeptical journalists, it would represent a change from media access in just

about every U.S. conflict since Vietnam.