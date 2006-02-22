Pentagon May Still Be Buying Press

Turns out the Defense Department has not necessarily stopped paying for positive stories about the war in Iraq.

Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld had said as much in a speech last week, but in a briefing Tuesday he admitted he had been mistaken.

"It was put under review, and I don't have knowledge as to whether or not it's been stopped," he said. "I do have knowledge that it was put under review, and I was correctly informed, and I just misstated the facts."

In a speech essentially establishing the importance of a wide-ranging, sometimes "non-traditional" media campaign in the war on terror, Rumsfeld said Friday that the government must get better at communicating its message and must not be discouraged by revelations that it was buying favorable news in Iraq.

