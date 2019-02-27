Penny Named G.M. at NBC Sports Northwest

Diane Penny was named senior VP and general manager of NBC Sports Northwest, effective immediately.

Penny, who had been with Learfield, will be based in Portland, Ore., and reports to Bill Bridgen, president of NBC Sports Regional Networks.

"Diane is an accomplished sports media executive, and we look forward to her leadership to take NBC Sports Northwest to the next level," said Bridgen.

At Learfield, Penny most recently had been VP and general manager of Beaver Sports Properties, overseeing multi-media rights of Oregon State University Athletics.

Before Learfield, she worked with OregonLive.com, Good Morning America, Lifetime and CNN.