Pennington pegged for ET Weekend post

Carla Pennington has been named co-executive producer of Paramount's Entertainment Tonight Weekend.

Previously senior producer for both ET and ET Weekend, Pennington will continue to work closely with Linda Bell Blue, executive producer of both ET and ET Weekend. Pennington is credited for overseeing the evolution of ET Weekend from a simple extension of the ET strip version to a biographical format that is distinct from ET's daily offering of entertainment news.

Prior to first joining the ET productions in 1995, Pennington worked as a segment director on Hard Copy. - Susanne Ault