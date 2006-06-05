Penguins To March on Hallmark

Hallmark Channel bought the U.S. rights to March of the Penguins in a package of 39 feature films from Warner Bros. Domestic Cable Distribution. The deal, Hallmark Channel's most ambitious, also includes the network TV premiere of Troy and rights to Miss Congeniality, The In-Laws, New York Minute and others.

Hallmark, which also does well in the ratings with its own original movies, averaged 1.04 million total viewers in prime during May, up 57% from last year.