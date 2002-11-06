Pendleton's pilgrimage for AP
Associated Press Television News has named Stuart Pendleton senior desk
producer for Israel and the Palestinian Authority.
In December, Pendleton will vacate his present position as deputy regional
editor, Asia and Middle East, based in AP's London newsroom, and relocate to
AP's Jerusalem newsroom.
