Pendarvis wins engineering award
Robert Pendarvis has received the industry's first Young Engineer of the Year Award from the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers, Pace Micro Technology and the Cahners Television Group.
Pendarvis serves as manager of network engineering and
technology deployment for Comcast Cable Communications in Philadelphia. SCTE, Pace Micro Technology and the Cahners Television Group established the Young Engineer award to recognize engineering professionals under age 30 for their contributions to the cable telecommunications
industry.
The Cahners Television Group of Cahners Publishing produces both Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News. - Richard Tedesco
