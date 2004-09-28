Pelphrey Upped at Cartoon

Jennifer Pelphrey, director of production for Cartoon Network Studios, has been named vice president, production.

Pelphrey will oversee production of all of the network's studio productions, including 26 new half-hours of its newest original series, Foster's Home For Imaginary Friends.

Pelphrey joined Cartoon in 2000 as director of production. Her resume includes Nickelodeon Animation Studios, where she produced Catdog and Dora the Explorer, and Sony Animation studios.