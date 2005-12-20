Pelley Producer Moves To Evening News

Make of this what you will, but Bill Owens, correspondent Scott Pelley's producer for 60 Minutes since 2003, has been named senior broadcast producer for the CBS Evening News with Bob Schieffer.

He joins the evening newscast Jan. 9.

Before all the buzz about Katie Couric possibly moving to the CBS evening news slot, Pelley was considered a leading candidate first to replace Rather, then Schieffer whenever he calls it quits on what he has said would only be a temporary assignment.

Owens worked with Pelley at 60 Minutes II before that, and again with Pelley and others when Owens was White House producer from 1996 to 2000.

Owens' CBS credits also include Washington producer for the evening news in 1994-96, producer for Paula Zahn and Harry Smith in 1993-94, and coordinating producer for their CBS This Morning in 1991-93.