PEJ recognizes excellence

Boston is America's top city for late local TV news, according to the Project

for Excellence in Journalism's annual report card, released Friday.

All three Boston stations studied, WBZ-TV, WCVB-TV and WHDH-TV, received 'A'

grades.

Also scoring the top grade among Big 3 English-language stations' late news

were Nashville's WTVF(TV); KCRA-TV and KOVR(TV) Sacramento, Cal.; KELO-TV and

KSFY-TV Sioux Falls, WIS(TV) Columbia, S.C.; WOOD-TV Grand Rapids, Mich.; and

KHON-TV and KGMB(TV) Honolulu.

Denver's KMGH-TV got the only 'F' grade.

Byron Grandy, news director at KMGH-TV responded that 'I have questions and

concerns about the methodology and the sample size, but I look forward to any

opinions and thoughts about our product.

'For the first time the project studied Spanish-language stations, and

concluded that Miami's WSCV and WLTV and New York's WXTV deserved A grades, with

KXLN getting the only F.

'We think we do a quality newscast that serves the community, and the

community responds very well,' said KXLN-TV news director Juan Garcia.

PEJ, affiliated with Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism and

the PEW Charitable Trusts, looked at late newscasts in 17 markets over a

two-week period.