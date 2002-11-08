PEJ recognizes excellence
Boston is America's top city for late local TV news, according to the Project
for Excellence in Journalism's annual report card, released Friday.
All three Boston stations studied, WBZ-TV, WCVB-TV and WHDH-TV, received 'A'
grades.
Also scoring the top grade among Big 3 English-language stations' late news
were Nashville's WTVF(TV); KCRA-TV and KOVR(TV) Sacramento, Cal.; KELO-TV and
KSFY-TV Sioux Falls, WIS(TV) Columbia, S.C.; WOOD-TV Grand Rapids, Mich.; and
KHON-TV and KGMB(TV) Honolulu.
Denver's KMGH-TV got the only 'F' grade.
Byron Grandy, news director at KMGH-TV responded that 'I have questions and
concerns about the methodology and the sample size, but I look forward to any
opinions and thoughts about our product.
'For the first time the project studied Spanish-language stations, and
concluded that Miami's WSCV and WLTV and New York's WXTV deserved A grades, with
KXLN getting the only F.
'We think we do a quality newscast that serves the community, and the
community responds very well,' said KXLN-TV news director Juan Garcia.
PEJ, affiliated with Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism and
the PEW Charitable Trusts, looked at late newscasts in 17 markets over a
two-week period.
