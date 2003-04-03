PEJ: Embedded reporting reality

While press critics complain that journalists are too often willing to

interpret, the embedding of U.S. journalists with Allied troops during the

current Gulf War has exposed the American viewing public to an overwhelming

number of stories from the battlefront that are primarily factual, according to

a new study from the Project for Excellence in Journalism.

PEJ -- affiliated with Columbia University and funded by the Pew Charitable

Trusts -- found embedded coverage to be largely anecdotal, "exciting and dull,

combat-focused and mostly live and unedited. Much of it lacks context but it is

usually rich in detail. It has all the virtues and vices of reporting only what

you can see."

Although the reports came from within or near active battle areas, "not a

single story examined showed pictures of people being hit by fired weapons."

Yet, the report found, "too often, the rush to get information on-air live

created confusion, errors and even led journalists to play the game of

'Telephone,' in which partial accounts become distorted and exaggerated in the

retelling."

So far, the report said, embedded reporting suggests that "the war is less

like reality television than [it is like] reality itself -- confusing, incomplete,

sometimes numbing, sometimes intense and not given to simple story

lines."