Pegasus puts up satellite Web service
Pegasus Communications has launched a two-way high-speed satellite Internet service dubbed Pegasus Express for a $70 monthly subscription fee.
The Pegasus Express system is comprised of a Hughes DirecPC satellite dish antenna, satellite modem, software, plus additional hardware and accessories, available for $600, including installation. The system's hybrid dish also enables customers to receive select programming from DirecTV. - Richard Tedesco
