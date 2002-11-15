Peeler out at N.Y. ad tracker
David Peeler is out as president and CEO at New York based-CMR/TNS Media
Intelligence.
The company, which tracks TV and print ad spending (among other things),
confirmed that it has hired Steven J. Fredericks to replace Peeler.
Chairman Jean-Michael Portier said that over the course of
conversations with Peeler in recent weeks, "individual issues" emerged upon
which the two executives could not agree.
Fredericks assumed his new role Nov. 11. Previously, he was president and
CEO of Internet program guide JASSNet.
