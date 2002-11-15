Peeler out at N.Y. ad tracker

David Peeler is out as president and CEO at New York based-CMR/TNS Media

Intelligence.

The company, which tracks TV and print ad spending (among other things),

confirmed that it has hired Steven J. Fredericks to replace Peeler.

Chairman Jean-Michael Portier said that over the course of

conversations with Peeler in recent weeks, "individual issues" emerged upon

which the two executives could not agree.

Fredericks assumed his new role Nov. 11. Previously, he was president and

CEO of Internet program guide JASSNet.