Pearson Gets Oversight of KRCW

KCPQ/KMYQ Seattle VP/General Manager Pam Pearson has added KRCW Portland to her responsibilities, effective immediately. Tribune Broadcasting EVP. Ray Schonbak said the move makes broadcast operations more efficient in the Pacific Northwest.



“We have three television stations in the northwest region of the country, and a regional operating center (ROC) in Seattle—this move enables us to be even more efficient in this region,” he said. “Pam is the best person to oversee these efforts—she’s managed our duopoly in Seattle since 1999, has great experience, and knows this region’s viewers and advertisers better than anyone.”



Pearson managed KTLA Los Angeles before shifting to Seattle in 1999.



Former KRCW general manager John Manzi has left the station. KRCW is a CW affiliate.



“I look forward to continuing to build on the collective strengths of our three stations in the Northwest and working even more closely with the talented staff in Portland,” said Pearson.



