Pearl TV, Verance, Others Team on Broadcast Watermarking Trial

Pearl TV, Fox Television Stations, NBC Connecticut/WVIT, Univision Communications and Verance are collaborating on an on-air test centered on Verance’s broadcast watermarking technology.

Those tests, they said, involves viewers in Phoenix; Orlando; Montgomery, Ala.; and Hartford, Conn. The plan is to evaluate how the watermark is deployed, how it’s retained from transmitter to receiver, and what information can be gleaned from the testing process.

Verance said it has embedded its digital audio watermark in ATSC 1.0 transmissions to conduct the test.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.