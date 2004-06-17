Pearl Shines for Starz

The June 12 airing of Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl recorded the highest ever ratings for a movie on Starz!.

With an 8.1, the Johnny Depp-starring swashbuckler was also the second-highest rated film on any pay net this year, behind HBO's Bruce Almighty, which aired the week before.

Starz! previous top performer was The Hulk, with a 6.5 rating.

