Pearl to Deliver Keynote at NAMIC Conference

Mariane Pearl, an award-winning journalist and author and widow of slain Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl, will deliver a keynote address at the 21st annual National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications Conference Sept. 28.

The communications diversity group’s annual event will be held Sept. 16-18 at the Hilton New York.

Pearl is currently a reporter and Global Diary columnist for Glamour magazine, and she is the author of A Mighty Heart: The Brave Life and Death of My Husband Danny Pearl, a nonfiction work that depicts Daniel Pearl as he was when he was alive, while also providing a first-person account of his disappearance and death.

The feature film adaptation of the book, A Mighty Heart, stars Angelina Jolie as Mariane and is currently playing in theaters.

“We are extremely honored to have the opportunity to feature a unique speaker at the annual NAMIC conference such as Mariane Pearl, an individual who has experienced both sides of the media through her work as an international journalist and her role as the subject of global media coverage,” NAMIC president Kathy Johnson said in a statement.