Peaock Adds Five Pilots

NBC has picked up five more series for next season, including two comedies and three dramas.

In comedy, the network added The Singles Table and Twenty Good Years. Singles, from 20th Century Fox Television, features a group of people who meet at a friend’s wedding. Twenty, from Warner Bros. TV and Werner-Gold-Miller, stars John Lithgow and Jeffrey Tambor as a new-age "Odd Couple."

On the drama side, NBC has added Friday Night Lights, Heroes and Raines.Friday Night Lights, from Imagine TV, is a football drama based on the book and feature film of the same name.

Heroes, from NBC Universal TV Studio (NUTS), focuses on regular people who gain super powers. Raines, also from NUTS, features Jeff Goldblum as a cop who talks to dead victims.

Three shows still under consideration are an untitled Tina Fey comedy and two returning series, Scrubs and Conviction.

NBC declined to comment on its schedule.

