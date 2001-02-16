On peacock's tail, Fox cans meeting
A week after NBC pulled the plug on its spring affiliate meeting, Fox has followed suit.
Instead, Fox will hold a satellite videoconference in June to update affiliates and answer questions. The WB did something similar in January. The unveiling of Fox's new prime time schedule in May will also be fed live to affiliates. The network said it cancelled the meeting after attendance dropped at the previous two annual spring gatherings.
- Steve McClellan
