Peacock’s ‘Bel-Air’ Draws Sponsors Lexus, State Farm, Unilever, Xfinity

NBCUniversal said Peacock’s original series Bel-Air has attracted Lexus, State Farm, Unilever and parent company Comcast's Xfinity as sponsors who are doing custom spots and integrations with the show.

State Farm spots feature the show’s star, Jabari Banks, and will air across linear and digital channels to promote tune in.

“We are consistently looking for ways for State Farm to organically show up with younger audiences where they are,” said Sue Beigie, marketing director, State Farm. “With our custom Bel-Air spot, viewers get a snapshot of the main character, Will, and hear what it means to be a good neighbor, aligning with our brand ethos.”

NBCU worked with Lexus to use the 2022 Lexus NX as a measure of the show’s main character’s ambitions.

All of the advertisers will be taking advantage of Peacock’s s Binge, Pause, and Solo Ads.

"Lexus partnered closely with NBCU to take product integration to the next level for Bel-Air," said Vinay Shahani, VP of Lexus marketing. "More than just product placement, the all-new 2022 Lexus NX plays a supportive role in the reimagined show. With its bold design and intuitive technology, the NX is the perfect partner to help the ambitious, young Will carve his own path."

The series, a drama based on the comedy Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which NBC aired during the 1990s, premieres Super Sunday on Peacock.

“At NBCUniversal, we are committed to reimagining what AVOD is and can be with Peacock. And, with our incredible brand partners who are at the heart of the platform, we’ve been able to deliver a pristine advertising environment paired with a vast library of great content for every viewer tuning in,” said Laura Molen, president, advertising and partnerships, NBCUniversal. “With the premiere of Bel-Air, we are excited for our audiences to be surprised and delighted as they experience brands they know and love in a whole new way bringing them into the action of this culture shaping drama.” ■