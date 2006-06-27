Peacock, YouTube Pair Up

NBC will create a network-branded channel on YouTube to feature clips of shows from its fall season, such as exclusive content from The Office. Throughout next year, the network will upload video presentations and longform promos to YouTube from shows including SNL and The Tonight Show, while YouTube will promote the NBC content throughout its site.

NBC will also run a YouTube contest for The Office through July 21, inviting viewers to craft 20-second promotional videos to an area of YouTube designated for the show. The winning submission will air within NBC's Office broadcast in August.

NBC previously clashed with YouTube when it asked that the site remove the SNL clip "Lazy Sunday" and other content, including footage from The Tonight Show.

YouTube hosts 70 million video view a day, according to the company.