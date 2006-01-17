Peacock Wins With Globecast

NBC's three-hour telecast of the Golden Globe Awards won every half hour in prime Monday night except for the last half-hour of 24's two-hour airing on Fox (8-10).

The Globes averaged a 6.3 rating/15 share in the Nielsen overnight numbers for the 18-49 demo to give NBC the win for the night. The network said it was its best non-Olympic performance on Monday since May 3, 2004 (Fear Factor, with a 10.5)

Fox was a competitive second with a 5.9/3 for 24. In both cases those were the only shows to air on their respective networks Monday.

CBS was a distant third with a 4/9, essentially conceding NBC and Fox their first and second places by slating an all-repeat lineup against them. CBS' top show was a repeat of CSI: Miami at 10 (4.7/12).

ABC was fourth with a 3.5/8 for Wife Swap and two hours of The Bachelor--a repeat and a new episode.

Univision was fifth with a 1.9/4 for its lineup of often steamy soaps.

UPN was sixth with a 1.2/3 for a lineup of originals of its sitcoms, while The WB, on the day it debuted its new development slate for TV critics in L.A., looked like it could use some fresh blood, averaging a .7/2, though it was for repeats of Seventh Heaven and Related.