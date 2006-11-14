Peacock Wins Evening-News Race

NBC's Nightly News claimed the No. 1 spot in the evening-news race for the week of Nov. 6, averaging 9.8 million total viewers and a 2.5 rating/9 share in the key adults 25-54 demo, according to Nielsen Media Research.

ABC's World News With Charles Gibson was in second place for the week, averaging 8.82 million total viewers and a 2.3/9 in 25-54. Although it was in the No. 2 spot, World News was the only newscast to hold its total viewing audience year-to year. Both NBC and CBS declined 4% compared to last year.

CBS' newscast with Katie Couric was in third place once again, with 7.76 million viewers and a 2.0/7 in 25-54.