Peacock Tops With Miss Universe

In Sunday night’s primetime rating race, Miss Puerto Rico won the Miss Universe title and NBC won for the night with a 2.5 rating/7 share in the key 18-49 demo. The pageant increased its numbers with each half-hour, from a 2.6/7 from 8-8:30 to a 3.6/10 from 10:30-11.

CBS and Fox tied for the second spot with a 2.1 rating (although Fox had a 7 share while CBS had a 6). Big Brother was CBS’ highest-rated show, with a 2.4/7, while Fox got its best numbers from a rerun of The Simpsons (2.7/9).

The WB, counting down its days, brought up the rear with an 0.6/2.

The cumulative rating average of the Big Four networks: 8.5.