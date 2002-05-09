Peacock takes Wednesday

Except for the first hour, it was pretty much NBC's night Wednesday night.

From 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., with The West Wing and Law & Order, the

network commanded almost double the household share of the nearest competitors.

Among adults 18 through 49, West Wing drew nearly double the shares of CBS

(for Amazing Race II) and Fox (Bernie Mac) and even more compared

with ABC (The Drew Carey Show and a 20/20 special).

The 8 p.m. hour was far more competitive.

CBS' 60 Minutes II won the household race.

ABC was first from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with adults 18 through 49 with My Wife

and Kids, while Ed on NBC and Fox's That 70s Show (a repeat)

tied for second.

At 8:30 p.m., Ed won the demo race and ABC's According to

Jim was second, followed closely by Fox's Grounded for Life.

For the night, the household numbers: NBC 10/16, ABC 6.3/10, CBS 6.2/10 and

Fox 4.9/8.

The 18-through-49 averages: NBC 5.7/15; ABC and Fox, 3.5/9; CBS 3.2/8.

The total-viewer tallies: NBC 15.2 million, CBS 9.4 million, ABC 9.3

million and Fox 8 million.