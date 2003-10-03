Peacock Takes Wednesday

NBC won the ratings battle across most of the key categories Wednesday night with Ed

, The West Wing

and Law & Order

.

Ed, from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. was NBC’s worst performer, finishing third in households and fourth among adults 18-49 behind ABC (My Wife & Kids

and It’s All Relative

), Fox (Paradise Hotel

) and The WB Television Network (Smallville

). Ed

was down 20% in household rating from a year ago.

From 9 p.m.-10 p.m., West Wing

won most of the key categories (the exception being adults 18-34, where it was fourth). The premiere of King of Queens

(in a new time period) was second in households, viewers and adults 18-49 and 25-54. Its household rating was up 53% from the premiere of Amazing Race

in the same time period a year ago.

From 10 p.m.-11 p.m., L&O

won across the board and was the most-watched show of the night with 17.2 million viewers. ABC’s Karen Sisco

was second and TheBrotherhood of Poland, N.H.

, on CBS was third.

The WB was third for the night among adults 18-34 (behind Fox and ABC) with Smallville

and Angel

. UPN was sixth across the board with Enterprise

and Jake 2.0

.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast-affiliate total-viewer averages: NBC 13.8 million, CBS 10.3 million, ABC 10.2 million, Fox 7.8 million, WB 6.4 million and UPN 3.5 million.

Adults 18-49: NBC 4.9/13, ABC 4.2/11, Fox 4.1/11, CBS 3.2/8, WB 2.9/8 and UPN 1.5/4.