Peacock Takes Wednesday
NBC won the ratings battle across most of the key categories Wednesday night with Ed
, The West Wing
and Law & Order
.
Ed, from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. was NBC’s worst performer, finishing third in households and fourth among adults 18-49 behind ABC (My Wife & Kids
and It’s All Relative
), Fox (Paradise Hotel
) and The WB Television Network (Smallville
). Ed
was down 20% in household rating from a year ago.
From 9 p.m.-10 p.m., West Wing
won most of the key categories (the exception being adults 18-34, where it was fourth). The premiere of King of Queens
(in a new time period) was second in households, viewers and adults 18-49 and 25-54. Its household rating was up 53% from the premiere of Amazing Race
in the same time period a year ago.
From 10 p.m.-11 p.m., L&O
won across the board and was the most-watched show of the night with 17.2 million viewers. ABC’s Karen Sisco
was second and TheBrotherhood of Poland, N.H.
, on CBS was third.
The WB was third for the night among adults 18-34 (behind Fox and ABC) with Smallville
and Angel
. UPN was sixth across the board with Enterprise
and Jake 2.0
.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast-affiliate total-viewer averages: NBC 13.8 million, CBS 10.3 million, ABC 10.2 million, Fox 7.8 million, WB 6.4 million and UPN 3.5 million.
Adults 18-49: NBC 4.9/13, ABC 4.2/11, Fox 4.1/11, CBS 3.2/8, WB 2.9/8 and UPN 1.5/4.
