Peacock Takes Tuesday

NBC won the prime-time Nielsen Media Research ratings race Tuesday night in the key 18-49 demo with a 4.7 rating/12 share for a two-hour Biggest Loser and Law & Order Special Victims Unit. SVU was the night's highest-rated show with a 6.0/16 from 10 p.m.-11 p.m.

ABC and CBS tied for second in rating (a 3.6), though ABC won the share by a point (10 to 9). ABC's lineup consisted of four sitcoms and NYPD Blue. It's best performer among the comedies was According to Jim, with a 4.2/11 at 9-9:30, exactly matching the first half-hour of CBS' Amazing Race. The second half hour was a different story, with Amazing Race racing to a 5.1/12 to ABC's 3.9/10 for Rodney.



CBS' lineup was Navy NCIS, Amazing Race, and Judging Amy, with Amazing Race the net's best performer at a 4.6/12 to win its 9-10 time period.

Fox was fourth with a 2.3/6 for Rebel Billionaire (1.9/5) and the second outing for quirky drama, House (2.6/7). The good news for House is that it built from the first half-hour (2.4/6) to the last (2.8/7).

In fifth, The WB averaged a 1.7/4 for its airing of original movie, Samantha, the first in what is expected to be a series of movies based on the American Girl doll series. UPN was sixth with a 1.2/3 for All of Us, Eve, and Veronica Mars.