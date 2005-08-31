Peacock Stunts Into Fall
By Jim Benson
The networks are moving at a brisk pace to enliven aging shows this fall through stunt casting.
NBC Wednesday announced actor-comedian John Leguizamo (Moulin Rouge, Freak) will join the cast of ER for 12 episodes this season in the role of a dynamic supervising physician who shakes things up with unconventional ideas and cutting-edge technology. His debut episode is scheduled to air on Oct. 20.
Fox Tuesday said Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron had signed on to guest-star in a five-episode arc this coming season of Arrested Development.
