Peacock Spreads Promo Wings Wide

For the past decade, NBC has previewed its new and returning fall shows in the late summer.

This time around, the new and expanded cross-promotion-crazy NBC Universal, which finds itself in the uncharacteristic position of finishing the season in fourth place, will offer its 30-minute NBC Premiere Week Preview Show, hosted by Nikki Cox and Vanessa Marcil of Las Vegas fame, to virtually the entire world.

Not only will its 232 affiliates have access to the show, but NBC is offering it to CNBC, DirectTV, USA, Sci Fi, Bravo, Trio, NBC.com, Mun2, Universal HD, E!, TV Guide Channel and on United Airlines flights.

It will be available for broadcast at various dates and times on most of NBC's affiliates, plus select cable systems and on a video-on-demand basis.

Produced by Apogee Productions and NBC, the network infomercial is being offered throughout August and until Sept. 18, leading up to NBC's premiere week starting the next day.

NBC says this marks the widest window of availability ever for affiliates to showcase the program (and programming).