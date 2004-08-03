Peacock Serves Up Cheesecake

As Broadcasting & Cable reported in its July 5 issue, NBC is searching for the nation's next great swimsuit model, with whatever talents (besides not eating) that title may require.

The Sports Illustrated Fresh Faces Competition will premiere in early 2005, just in time for the release of the magazine's famed swimsuit issue. It will have competition for cheesecake fanciers from the third season of UPN's hit reality show, America's Next Top Model.

The SI show's six episodes will focus on finalists who live together in Los Angeles while they compete against each other to appear in Sports Illustrated and win a million-dollar modeling contract from Next Model Management.

The final two finalists will fly to an exotic location to shoot a photo spread, but the winner will not be revealed until February.

The Sports Illustrated Fresh Faces Competition is produced by Gavin Polone's Pariah, PB&J Television and Sports Illustrated. Polone, Patty Ivins, Julie Pizzi, Terry McDonell and Sports Illustrated's Roy Johnson will executive produce. Jessika Borsiczky and Pariah's Jonathan Frank will co-produce.

