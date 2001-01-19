Peacock reruns to Thursday win

NBC repeated itself all night and still won the night, although with its

usual double-digit finality.

A repeat of Friends led off the night with an 8.7 rating, 23 share among adults 18-49 in national Nielsen numbers. An ER rerun topped things off with an

7.9/22.

In between, The Weber Show (7.0/18), Will & Grace (8.3/20) and Just Shoot Me (7.8/19) all repeated themselves to fine ratings effect.

ABC challenged NBC for total viewers, with the mouse's standby Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? drawing 19.7

million viewers.

But the peacock kept the edge, averaging 13.4 million prime time viewers to the mouse's 12.2 million.

