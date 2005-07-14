Peacock Rebuilds Manhattan Development

NBC Entertainment President Kevin Reilly has turned his attention to the East Coast, naming Katie O'Connell as senior VP, New York development.

In the newly created position, she will head the network's New York-based creative office as part of NBC's previously announced restructure of its development area.

The appointment comes on the heels of Reilly promoting longtime marketing executive Vivi Zigler to executive VP, current programs, earlier this week and shifting Ted Frank to executive VP of entertainment strategy and programs.



O'Connell joins NBC from Imagine Television, where she was executive VP of development and current programming. She will report to Ghen Maynard, executive VP, prime time development.

"She will be instrumental in cultivating the East Coast's immense pool of creative talent that can often be lost under the radar in Los Angeles," Reilly said. "She will also work across all genres, including comedy, drama and non-scripted areas."

In addition, O'Connell will focus on NBC's relationships with Lorne Michaels and Saturday Night Live, as well as Conan O'Brien. Both Michaels and O'Brien have production companies and are developing series for prime time, with former NBC Universal TV Studios President David Kissinger heading the latter's banner.

O'Connell will oversee comedy and drama development that is borne out of the local New York acting and writing talent pool, as well as some current programs based in New York.